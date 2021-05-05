Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.07

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

