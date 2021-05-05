Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Raised to $36.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 826.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

