Credit Suisse Group Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 131,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,000.6% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 117,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

