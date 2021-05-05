FY2021 Earnings Forecast for OSI Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

