First Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Comery now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. G.Research also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FBNC stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

