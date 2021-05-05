Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

ALGT stock opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

