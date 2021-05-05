Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Announces Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

Shares of CAR opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $90.29.

Several analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

