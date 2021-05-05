Nanotech Security (NTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE NTS opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nanotech Security has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

