Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CALA stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

