Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CALA stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.
