Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

