Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXR. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

