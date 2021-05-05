Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.58 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BG stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. Bunge has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

