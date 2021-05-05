FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Short Interest Update

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 833,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTOC opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $347,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition by 4.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $459,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition by 852.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 96,570 shares in the last quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.