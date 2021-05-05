Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.