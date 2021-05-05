ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChromaDex stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $593.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

