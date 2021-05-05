CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CNA Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.