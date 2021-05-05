Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 20th

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Santander Consumer USA has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of SC stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

