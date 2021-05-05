Hochschild Mining plc Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21.

HCHDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

