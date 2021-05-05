Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

