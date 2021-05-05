Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.35 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. S&P Global has a one year low of $288.33 and a one year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in S&P Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.