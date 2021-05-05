Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $397.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.35 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. S&P Global has a one year low of $288.33 and a one year high of $397.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in S&P Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
