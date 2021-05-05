Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. Xylem has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.