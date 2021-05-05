Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.50 Per Share

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CBP stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £184.59 million and a PE ratio of 29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 270.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.11. Curtis Banks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

In related news, insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £42,600 ($55,657.17).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

