KLDiscovery (KLDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect KLDiscovery to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. On average, analysts expect KLDiscovery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KLDiscovery stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $342.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
About KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.
