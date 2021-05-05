KLDiscovery (KLDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect KLDiscovery to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. On average, analysts expect KLDiscovery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLDiscovery stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $342.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

