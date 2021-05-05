Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.90-2.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.90 to $2.05 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WWW stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $75,808.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders have sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

