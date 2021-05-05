Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Douglas Emmett also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

DEI opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

