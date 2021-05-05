Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 60,465 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 28.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

