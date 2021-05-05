Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.10

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 1782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.