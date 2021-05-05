Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.58

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 7550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

TLSYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

