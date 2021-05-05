Short Interest in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Rises By 24.7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of STEM opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Stem has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Get Stem alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $112,404,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Stem by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 437,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,825,000.

Stem, Inc provides energy storage solutions and software to businesses for managing energy costs. It offers Athena, a software that uses big data and machine learning to optimize the timing of energy use with lightning speed and surgical precision. The company also provides customer-friendly subscription model, such as automated savings, risk protection, sustainable innovation, and solar energy storage solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.