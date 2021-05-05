Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.06.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692 in the last three months. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

