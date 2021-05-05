Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €46.00 by Independent Research

Posted by on May 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.55 ($54.76).

FPE opened at €35.10 ($41.29) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.28. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.