Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €46.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.55 ($54.76).

FPE opened at €35.10 ($41.29) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.28. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

