Morgan Stanley Increases SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $41.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

