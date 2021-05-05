Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,369 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.