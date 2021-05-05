Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.12. 81,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 106,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Quantum Computing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers.

