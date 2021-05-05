Truist Securiti Comments on Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 191.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

