Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

NYSE LYB opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

