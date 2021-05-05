Cwm LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cwm LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 440,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.