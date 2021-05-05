Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 651.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,719 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

