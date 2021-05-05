Cwm LLC Purchases 3,135 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

