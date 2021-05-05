Cwm LLC Buys 29,311 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 862.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.