Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,000 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

