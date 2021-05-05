Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,307.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

