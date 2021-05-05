Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,309. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,307.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,255.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3,201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

