VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley downgraded VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.