KBC Group NV Sells 8,995 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $9,331,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,627,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

