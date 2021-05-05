The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

