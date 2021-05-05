Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $195.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

