Paya (PAYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Paya to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYA. DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

