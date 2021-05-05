Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Receives Neutral Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.06.

Shares of FVI opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

