Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,427 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 523,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,658,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

VIRT opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.86. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

